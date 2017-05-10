Hold Union Bank of India; target of Rs 165: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Union Bank of India

Slippages stood high at INR 29.5bn (4.5%), largely driven by steel sector (contributed >40%). Further recovery/upgrades also gained traction (at INR9.3bn versus INR4.0bn run rate over past 6 quarters), thus restricting GNPLs to INR 337bn (up 4% QoQ). UNBK believes slippages have peaked out and anticipates lower trend as large part of pain in stressed industries has already been recognised.

Outlook

We expect dilution risks (CET-1 at 7.7%) and structural challenges to persist for mid-size PSU banks. Hence, we expect UNBK’s operating profitability to remain under pressure. Maintain ‘HOLD’.

