App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 10, 2017 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Union Bank of India; target of Rs 165: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Union Bank of India with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Hold Union Bank of India; target of Rs 165: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Union Bank of India


Slippages stood high at INR 29.5bn (4.5%), largely driven by steel sector (contributed >40%). Further recovery/upgrades also gained traction (at INR9.3bn versus INR4.0bn run rate over past 6 quarters), thus restricting GNPLs to INR 337bn (up 4% QoQ). UNBK believes slippages have peaked out and anticipates lower trend as large part of pain in stressed industries has already been recognised.


Outlook


We expect dilution risks (CET-1 at 7.7%) and structural challenges to persist for mid-size PSU banks. Hence, we expect UNBK’s operating profitability to remain under pressure. Maintain ‘HOLD’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations #Union Bank of India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.