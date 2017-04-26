App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4542: Karvy Stock Broking

Karvy Stock Broking recommended hold rating on UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 4542 in its research report dated April 25, 2017.

Karvy Stock Broking 's research report on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech’s Q4FY17 operational performance was broadly in-line with our estimates with revenues/EBITDA came at Rs 65.9bn/12.8bn against our estimates of Rs 64.7.3bn/12.5bn. Blended cement sales volume remained flattish YoY while realisation declined 2% QoQ. EBITDA/ton declined 8% YoY to Rs 908/t (in-line with estimate of Rs 902/t) led by higher operating cost.

Outlook

Valuation at 19.2x/15.9x FY18E/19E EV/EBITDA (post the stock run-up of 15% in last 3 months) looks fair and the positives like revival in demand and margin improvement are priced in. We maintain Hold rating on UltraTech with revised TP of Rs 4542 (based on 17.5x FY19E EV/EBITDA).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hold #Karvy Stock Broking #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

