App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 27, 2017 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4266: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended hold rating on UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 4266 in its research report dated April 26, 2017.

Hold UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4266: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on UltraTech Cement


Ultratech Cement Ltd. (UTCEM), a flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, is the largest cement manufacturer in India with a cement capacity of 67 MTPA and a CPP of 780 MW (including WHRS of 63 MW). The company has a PAN India presence and proposes to augment its capacity to 95.4 MTPA by end of FY19E. The company witnessed a subdued volume growth of 5% over FY12-FY16 due to weak demand scenario.


Outlook


With expected net debt of INR 112516.8 mn by FY19, the company trades at an EV/ton of $201 and EV/EBITDA of 15.79x on FY19 basis; which is at a premium compared to its large cap peers on account of significant market share(20% post acquisition), superior brand, healthy balance sheet and high operating efficiencies. We value Ultratech Cement Ltd at an EV/EBITDA of 16x and EV/ton of $200 on FY19E and arrive at a target price of INR 4266. Maintain HOLD.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #KR Choksey #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.