Hold UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4266: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on UltraTech Cement

Ultratech Cement Ltd. (UTCEM), a flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, is the largest cement manufacturer in India with a cement capacity of 67 MTPA and a CPP of 780 MW (including WHRS of 63 MW). The company has a PAN India presence and proposes to augment its capacity to 95.4 MTPA by end of FY19E. The company witnessed a subdued volume growth of 5% over FY12-FY16 due to weak demand scenario.

Outlook

With expected net debt of INR 112516.8 mn by FY19, the company trades at an EV/ton of $201 and EV/EBITDA of 15.79x on FY19 basis; which is at a premium compared to its large cap peers on account of significant market share(20% post acquisition), superior brand, healthy balance sheet and high operating efficiencies. We value Ultratech Cement Ltd at an EV/EBITDA of 16x and EV/ton of $200 on FY19E and arrive at a target price of INR 4266. Maintain HOLD.

