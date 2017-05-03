App
May 03, 2017 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold TVS Motors; target of Rs 532: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on TVS Motors with a target price of Rs 532 in its research report dated April 28, 2017.

Arihant Capital's research report on TVS Motors


A comprehensive product portfolio with good market acceptance of new products and steady growth in sales has enabled TVS Motor Company to post a 2.0% revenue growth during the financial year Q4FY17. During the quarter the company recorded total sales of 6.74 lakh units.


Outlook


Scooter portfolio stands well positioned however, considering 3 wheeler exports our view on stock remain cautious, the stock at Rs. 495 trades at 32.5x our estimated FY19 EPS of Rs 15.8 per share. We have assigned a price target of Rs 532 per share based on PE of 35x its FY19 estimates. We recommend ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Arihant Capital #Hold #Recommendations #TVS Motors

