Hold TVS Motors; target of Rs 532: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on TVS Motors

A comprehensive product portfolio with good market acceptance of new products and steady growth in sales has enabled TVS Motor Company to post a 2.0% revenue growth during the financial year Q4FY17. During the quarter the company recorded total sales of 6.74 lakh units.

Outlook

Scooter portfolio stands well positioned however, considering 3 wheeler exports our view on stock remain cautious, the stock at Rs. 495 trades at 32.5x our estimated FY19 EPS of Rs 15.8 per share. We have assigned a price target of Rs 532 per share based on PE of 35x its FY19 estimates. We recommend ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock.

