Stocks
May 05, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 05, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold TVS Motor; target of Rs 481: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on TVS Motor with a target price of Rs 481 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Hold TVS Motor; target of Rs 481: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on TVS Motor


The company hopes to gain 150 bps market share in India 2Ws backed by new launches and success of existing strong brands (Jupiter and Apache). Management reiterated its target EBITDA margin of 10% in FY18.


Outlook


Further, mopeds (the cash-cow) seem structurally weak and facing competition from entry level motorcycles. Despite a 32% FY17-19 earnings CAGR, we maintain HOLD with TP of Rs 481 (20x FY19 PE + Rs 28/sh for BMW).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

