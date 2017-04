Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would recommend a hold TVS Electronics with a stoploss of Rs 160. I would talk of a target of Rs 210 and once that is taken out, probably Rs 250-260 is also possible."

At 15:23 hrs TVS Electronics was quoting at Rs 190.25, up Rs 7.35, or 4.02 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 231.90 and 52-week low Rs 90.80 on 13 December, 2016 and 29 August, 2016, respectively.