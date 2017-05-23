App
May 23, 2017 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Transport Corporation; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Transport Corporation with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation


Offering multi-modal solution to the clients, TCI remains one of the largest integrated players in the organised logistics industry. It provides logistics solutions combining surface, rail and sea thereby commanding cost efficient solutions to its clientele. The infrastructure armoury includes a branch network of 1400 company owned offices, 10000 (owned + contracted) trucks and eight fulfilment centres.


Outlook


We factor 15% revenue CAGR growth in FY17-19E and remain conservative assigning P/E multiple of 10x each to freight, shipping and 20x to supply chain. The recent run-up in stock price has led valuation to run ahead of its fundamentals. We have a HOLD rating.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Transport Corporation of India

