May 29, 2017 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Torrent Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


Despite being a late entrant in the US market, the company has built a healthy pipeline of ~106 filed ANDAs and 57 approvals. The US remains in good shape with exclusivity (shared) launches such as gCymbalta and gAbilify, which have proven Torrent’s capabilities. To expand its presence in non-oral segments like derma, injectable, oncology, the company acquired Zyg Pharma and has also entered into a number of collaborations.


Outlook


Despite commendable performances in other geographies such as India, Brazil and Germany, the US performance is likely to have more of a bearing on numbers (margins) and the multiple. We arrive at new target price of Rs 1200 based on 19x FY19E EPS of Rs 63.1.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Torrent Pharmaceuticals

