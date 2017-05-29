Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Despite being a late entrant in the US market, the company has built a healthy pipeline of ~106 filed ANDAs and 57 approvals. The US remains in good shape with exclusivity (shared) launches such as gCymbalta and gAbilify, which have proven Torrent’s capabilities. To expand its presence in non-oral segments like derma, injectable, oncology, the company acquired Zyg Pharma and has also entered into a number of collaborations.

Outlook

Despite commendable performances in other geographies such as India, Brazil and Germany, the US performance is likely to have more of a bearing on numbers (margins) and the multiple. We arrive at new target price of Rs 1200 based on 19x FY19E EPS of Rs 63.1.

