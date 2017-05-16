App
May 16, 2017 04:49 PM IST

Hold Titan Company; target of Rs 510: ICICI Direct

Hold Titan Company; target of Rs 510: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Titan Company with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Titan Company


In Q4FY17, jewellery segment reported robust revenue growth of 55% YoY to | 2862 crore led by grammage growth of 37% YoY albeit on a favourable base. Q4FY16 was a challenging quarter for jewellers owing to nationwide strike by the jewellers in March 2016 and mandatory PAN card rule for jewellery transaction above | 2 lakh impacting the walk-ins for January and February sales.


Outlook


The watches segment is also expected to perform better from FY18E onwards owing to improved domestic demand and a better product mix. We maintain our positive stance on Titan with a HOLD recommendation and a revised target price of Rs 510 (based on 35.0x FY19E EPS of Rs 14.6).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

