May 31, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Timken India; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Timken India with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Timken India


The company has executed two capital expansion programmes, for the railway bearings segment (Rs 124.7 crore) and for the tapered roller bearing segment (Rs 64.3 crore). As per the management, both expansion programmes are almost over and will be revenue generating by Q1FY18.


Outlook


With an improving growth outlook, we now value the company at 36x FY19E EPS of Rs 19.3 and arrive at a target price of Rs 700 (Rs 645 earlier). We continue to maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

