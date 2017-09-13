App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 13, 2017 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Thomas Cook; target of Rs 262: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Thomas Cook has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 262 in its research report dated September 06 2017.

Hold Thomas Cook; target of Rs 262: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Thomas Cook

Thomas Cook India Limited’s (TCIL) consolidated revenue grew by 41% and operating profit grew by 70% YoY in FY2017, largely driven by consolidation of acquired Kouni’s international travel business and six acquisitions done by its non-travel services business (Quess Corp) during the fiscal. The domestic outbound travel business registered single-digit revenue growth despite a tough global environment and slowdown in the domestic market. Revenue of Quess Corp and Sterling Holidays (vacation ownership business) grew by 21% and 12%, respectively, during the current fiscal.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold recommendation on the stock with a revised sum-of-the-parts (SOTP)  price  target  of  Rs.262.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Thomas Cook

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.