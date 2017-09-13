Hold Thomas Cook; target of Rs 262: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Thomas Cook

Thomas Cook India Limited’s (TCIL) consolidated revenue grew by 41% and operating profit grew by 70% YoY in FY2017, largely driven by consolidation of acquired Kouni’s international travel business and six acquisitions done by its non-travel services business (Quess Corp) during the fiscal. The domestic outbound travel business registered single-digit revenue growth despite a tough global environment and slowdown in the domestic market. Revenue of Quess Corp and Sterling Holidays (vacation ownership business) grew by 21% and 12%, respectively, during the current fiscal.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold recommendation on the stock with a revised sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) price target of Rs.262.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.