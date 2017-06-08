App
Jun 08, 2017 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold The Ramco Cement; target of Rs 768: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on The Ramco Cement with a target price of Rs 768 in its research report dated June 07, 2017.

Arihant Capital's research report on The Ramco Cement


For the quarter ended March, 2017, company reported a rise in revenue by 6.4% to Rs 1,190 cr vs. Rs 1,118 cr in the corresponding quarter of previous year. RCL continued to report robust growth in sales volume for fifth successive quarter. Meaningful demand up-tick in Southern states especially during Mar’17 and venturing into new markets led to 9.5% YoY and 14.5% QoQ growth in RCL’s sales volume to 2.28mnT (including 0.03mnT exports).


Outlook


We have valued stock on EV/EBITDA of 12.5 FY19 estimates and have arrived at a fair value of Rs 768 per share. We have HOLD rating on th stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

