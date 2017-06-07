App
Jun 07, 2017 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 431: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 431 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Tech Mahindra


TechM reported in-line revenue in Q4FY17 (up 1% QoQ in cc terms). EBITDA margin at 12% (370 bps QoQ decline) was much below our estimates due to exit of loss-making contracts (180 bps impact, one off), re-alignment of legacy business (140 bps impact; will recover in 2-3 quarters) and INR appreciation (40 bps impact). Resultant PAT at Rs 5.9 bn was down 31% QoQ.


Outlook


We expect FY18/19 revenue of USD 4.7 bn/5.2 bn. incorporating higher than expected decline in margin and INR appreciation, our FY18E/ FY19E EPS stand at Rs 32/39 (FY18E YoY growth in low single digit of 3%). We rollover our target price to FY19E and value the company at Rs 431 (11x FY19E). With limited upside, we rate the company as HOLD. The stock trades at 13x/11x FY18/19.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Hold #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

