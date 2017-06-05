App
Jun 05, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Power; target of Rs 86: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Power with a target price of Rs 86 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Hold Tata Power; target of Rs 86: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Tata Power


Q4 adjusted PAT at Rs1.9 bn (vs. estimate of Rs 7.6 bn) was dented by higher fuel under-recovery at Mundra due to surge in imported coal price (EBITDA of Rs 0.24 bn vs. Rs 3.9 bnYoY), lower EBITDA at Delhi Distribution (EBITDA of Rs 0.84 bn vs. Rs 2.9 bnYoY) and higher interest cost of Rs 9 bn (vs. Rs 7 bnQoQ).


Outlook


Reported PAT (loss of Rs 2.7 bn) was dented by one-off share buyback impact from DOCOMO of Rs 6.5 bn (gap between fair value of shares and consideration payable to Docomo). We marginally change our estimates in line with FY17 and maintain our TP (Rs 86) and HOLD rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

