Hold Tata Power; target of Rs 86: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Tata Power

Q4 adjusted PAT at Rs1.9 bn (vs. estimate of Rs 7.6 bn) was dented by higher fuel under-recovery at Mundra due to surge in imported coal price (EBITDA of Rs 0.24 bn vs. Rs 3.9 bnYoY), lower EBITDA at Delhi Distribution (EBITDA of Rs 0.84 bn vs. Rs 2.9 bnYoY) and higher interest cost of Rs 9 bn (vs. Rs 7 bnQoQ).

Outlook

Reported PAT (loss of Rs 2.7 bn) was dented by one-off share buyback impact from DOCOMO of Rs 6.5 bn (gap between fair value of shares and consideration payable to Docomo). We marginally change our estimates in line with FY17 and maintain our TP (Rs 86) and HOLD rating.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.