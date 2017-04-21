App
Apr 21, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apr 21, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2346: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services recommended hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 2346 in its research report dated April 20, 2017.

Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2346: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Tata Consultancy Services

TCS’ Q4FY17 performance was slightly below our expectations with revenue declining by 0.3% QoQ despite volume growth of 1.7%, clearly indicating pricing pressure in the traditional verticals. Realisation during the quarter fell 0.7% QoQ in CC terms. Revenue was also impacted by adverse cross currency movement (1.3%). While revenue in dollar terms increased 1.5% QoQ, it rose 1% in constant currency.

Outlook

We have reduced our EBIT margin by 70bps for FY18E/19E to factor in higher investments by the company towards building digital capabilities and higher offshore hiring. As a result, we expect the net profit to grow at a moderate CAGR of 6.5% over FY17-19E. Thus, we have slightly toned down our PAT estimates for FY18E/FY19E by 2.8%/3.7%. Maintain HOLD with a revised TP of Rs 2,346 (earlier Rs 2,436) based on 15.5x FY19E P/E.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

#Geojit Financial services #Hold #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS

