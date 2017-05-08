Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications

The data business reported revenue decline of 1.2% YoY in Q4FY17 owing to exclusion of date center, access provision and demonetisation impact on payment solution business. Adjusting for the same, the underlying data growth was 7.9% YoY. The company continues to focus on the opportunities in the cross-border mobility in the internet of things (IOT), managed security, cloud and artificial intelligence domain.

Outlook

We now downgrade the stock to Hold valuing it at Rs 650/share. The target price is inclusive of the value from the land bank (after a fair discount of 30%). Expedition in the land monetisation process would be an upside risk.

