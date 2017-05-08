App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.

Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications


The data business reported revenue decline of 1.2% YoY in Q4FY17 owing to exclusion of date center, access provision and demonetisation impact on payment solution business. Adjusting for the same, the underlying data growth was 7.9% YoY. The company continues to focus on the opportunities in the cross-border mobility in the internet of things (IOT), managed security, cloud and artificial intelligence domain.


Outlook


We now downgrade the stock to Hold valuing it at Rs 650/share. The target price is inclusive of the value from the land bank (after a fair discount of 30%). Expedition in the land monetisation process would be an upside risk.


For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Communications

