Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications
The data business reported revenue decline of 1.2% YoY in Q4FY17 owing to exclusion of date center, access provision and demonetisation impact on payment solution business. Adjusting for the same, the underlying data growth was 7.9% YoY. The company continues to focus on the opportunities in the cross-border mobility in the internet of things (IOT), managed security, cloud and artificial intelligence domain.
Outlook
We now downgrade the stock to Hold valuing it at Rs 650/share. The target price is inclusive of the value from the land bank (after a fair discount of 30%). Expedition in the land monetisation process would be an upside risk.
