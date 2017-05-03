Hold Syngene International; target of Rs 515: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International

Global pharmaceutical players are facing structural issues from the impending patent cliff, shrinking product pipeline, rising R&D costs and growing competition. At the one end, these companies are shrinking in size due to loss of blockbuster exclusivities while, at the other end, new product approvals by the USFDA are also on the rise.

Outlook

The management also expects 2-3% impact of margins in FY18 due to increased spend on safety, compliance and business development. Accordingly, we have reduced FY18E, FY19E EPS by 16%, 9%, respectively. Our new target price is Rs 515 (28x FY19 EPS of Rs 18.4).

