App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Syngene International; target of Rs 515: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Syngene International with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.

Hold Syngene International; target of Rs 515: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International


Global pharmaceutical players are facing structural issues from the impending patent cliff, shrinking product pipeline, rising R&D costs and growing competition. At the one end, these companies are shrinking in size due to loss of blockbuster exclusivities while, at the other end, new product approvals by the USFDA are also on the rise.


Outlook


The management also expects 2-3% impact of margins in FY18 due to increased spend on safety, compliance and business development. Accordingly, we have reduced FY18E, FY19E EPS by 16%, 9%, respectively. Our new target price is Rs 515 (28x FY19 EPS of Rs 18.4).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Syngene International

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.