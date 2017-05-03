Hold Syngene International; target of Rs 515: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Syngene International with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International
Global pharmaceutical players are facing structural issues from the impending patent cliff, shrinking product pipeline, rising R&D costs and growing competition. At the one end, these companies are shrinking in size due to loss of blockbuster exclusivities while, at the other end, new product approvals by the USFDA are also on the rise.
Outlook
The management also expects 2-3% impact of margins in FY18 due to increased spend on safety, compliance and business development. Accordingly, we have reduced FY18E, FY19E EPS by 16%, 9%, respectively. Our new target price is Rs 515 (28x FY19 EPS of Rs 18.4).
