Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 05, 2017 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Syngene International; target of Rs 500: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Syngene International with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Syngene International


Q4FY17 EBITDA (declined 14% YoY) was 17% below estimates, as sales was hit by outbreak of fire at one of its facilities. Staff costs increased (as % of sales) due to lost sales whereas other expenses were lower due to forex gain on hedges.


Outlook


We cut FY18/19 EPS by 6% /4% to factor in fire incident and higher costs guidance (impacting margin by 2-3%), but maintain HOLD with a revised TP of Rs 500 at 24x FY19E EPS (vs Rs. 520 earlier). Syngene will continue to enjoy superior margin and higher earnings growth (21% CAGR over FY17-19E) given its unique positioning in the CRO space.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

