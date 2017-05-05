Hold Syngene International; target of Rs 500: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Syngene International

Q4FY17 EBITDA (declined 14% YoY) was 17% below estimates, as sales was hit by outbreak of fire at one of its facilities. Staff costs increased (as % of sales) due to lost sales whereas other expenses were lower due to forex gain on hedges.

Outlook

We cut FY18/19 EPS by 6% /4% to factor in fire incident and higher costs guidance (impacting margin by 2-3%), but maintain HOLD with a revised TP of Rs 500 at 24x FY19E EPS (vs Rs. 520 earlier). Syngene will continue to enjoy superior margin and higher earnings growth (21% CAGR over FY17-19E) given its unique positioning in the CRO space.

