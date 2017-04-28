App
Apr 28, 2017 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Swaraj Engines; target of Rs 1860: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Swaraj Engines with a target price of Rs 1860 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Swaraj Engines


The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast near normal rainfall at 96% of LPA for upcoming monsoon season 2017. According to senior officials at the IMD, although there does exist neutral El Niño conditions (30% probability) in the Pacific Ocean, positive dipole movement in the Indian Ocean is expected to counter the Pacific move and result in normal monsoon in 2017.


Outlook


On account of recent stock price appreciation, it is currently quoting at 24.3x P/E on FY19E EPS. We, therefore, downgrade the stock to HOLD and value it at Rs 1860 i.e. 25x P/E on FY19E EPS of Rs 74.4.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

