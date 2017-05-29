Hold Sun Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 549: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun Pharmaceuticals

The US business, which constitutes ~45% of turnover, has grown at 10% CAGR in FY12-17, on the back of successful acquisitions like Caraco, Taro, Dusa, URL and timely product launches (gGleevec, gBenicar AG under exclusivity). US product basket remains robust - 584 ANDAs filed, 427 approvals received.

Outlook

For now, the company is bracing for ‘’new normal’’, a scenario where product specific price erosion continuum and prolonged cGMP resolution delays are here to stay. We downgrade to HOLD with a new target price of Rs 550 based on 20x FY19E EPS of Rs 25.7 and Rs 36 NPV for Tildrakizumab.

