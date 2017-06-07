App
Jun 07, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 600: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Hold Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 600: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


While EBITDA (adj. for USD 45mn one-off inventory charges) was Rs 18.5bn, it was 23% below our estimate due to lower US sales (Taro- US sales declined 26% YOY, ex-Taro US sales down 40% YoY). Adj EBITDA margin contracted 377bps YoY/ 505 bps QoQ to 25.9%, given lower Taro EBITDA margin.


Outlook


On weak Q4, muted FY18 guidance, increasing sector headwinds - we cut FY18/19E EPS by 17/10% and TP to Rs 600 (19x FY19E EPS; vs. Rs 700 at 20x earlier). We view its specialty R&D initiatives as positive, but maintain HOLD given headwinds like: delayed Halol resolution, Taro margin pressure and potential US pricing probe penalty.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

