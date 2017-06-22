App
Jun 22, 2017 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Star Cement; target of Rs 115: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Star Cement with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated June 22, 2017.

Hold Star Cement; target of Rs 115: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Star Cement


Star Ferro & Cement (SFCL) have announced the reverse merger of Star Ferro & Cement with Star Cement (SCL) on August 1, 2016. Under this scheme, Star Ferro & Cement shareholders have received 1.33 shares of Star Cement for every share held. Consequently, Star Ferro & Cement now stands dissolved and Star Cement is the new entity.


Outlook


Based on an EV/tonne of $230/t, we have arrived at a target price of Rs 115 per share (i.e. FY19E EV/EBITDA of 10x). We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Star Cement

