you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold SQS India BFSI; target of Rs 574: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on SQS India BFSI with a target price of Rs 574 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on SQS India BFSI


SQS India BFSI Ltd delivered a modest performance in Q4FY17, with earnings (PAT) coming in at Rs 4.4 Cr, down 58.8% Y-o-Y on account of decline in sales and higher other expenses. In Q4FY17, revenue of the company declined 20.3% Y-o-Y to Rs 57.5 Cr while other expenses increased 23.5% Y-o-Y to Rs 14.2 Cr, resulting in contraction in EBIDTA margin to 13.9% (down 900 bps).


Outlook


2018 is also likely to be a challenging year for Indian IT players due to macro overhangs. We revise our earnings estimates downward to Rs 30.2 Cr from previous estimates of Rs 34.9 Cr for FY18E. Reiterate Hold with a revised target price of Rs 574.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Hold #Recommendations #SQS India BFSI

