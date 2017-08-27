Hold Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 815: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Somany Ceramics

The company’s sanitaryware capacity has increased to 11.5 lakh pieces per annum. The revenues of this division grew 7% YoY to Rs 16 crore in Q1FY18. The company is also looking to set up a bath fittings plant in a year. Bath fittings division posted a revenue de-growth of 35% to Rs 8 crore. The expansion at Vintage Tiles facility of polished vitrified double charged tiles is completed.

Outlook

In our view, GST implementation would act as a key catalyst for Somany and reduce the pricing differential between organised & unorganised tiles. Further, with demand in the real estate sector set to pick up with the government’s focus on affordable housing, Somany would be well placed to capture this opportunity. However, with current valuation of 24.1x FY19E EPS and near term demand headwinds, we await a better entry point. Hence, we have a HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 815 (25x FY19E EPS).

