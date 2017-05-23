App
May 23, 2017 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sobha; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sobha with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sobha


Sobha's Q4FY17 results were largely above our expectations on both the topline and bottom line fronts. On the operational front, sales volumes grew robustly by 17.9% sequentially to 0.72 million square feet (msf) showing signs of recovery post demonetization.


Outlook


We have rolled over our valuation to FY19E and continue to maintain our HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 450 [RE business at 636.2/share (0.97x its FY19E NAV) & construction business at Rs 53.4 /share (5x FY19E EV/EBITDA)].


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sobha

