App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 10, 2017 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sobha Ltd; target of Rs 415: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sobha Ltd with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated April 05, 2017.

Hold Sobha Ltd; target of Rs 415: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sobha Ltd

Sobha Ltd (Sobha) posted a strong show in quarterly volumes without any new launches in Q4FY17. The company is recovering very well from demonetisation impact and it managed to clock 17.9% sequential growth in sales volumes to 0.72 million square feet (msf) in the quarter. In terms of geography, the Bengaluru market continues to remain firm with sales volumes of 0.51 msf in Q4FY17 vs. 0.5 msf in Q3FY17.

Outlook

Though the company posted strong sequential volume growth in Q4FY17, we would like to see sustainability in sales volumes and improvement in the cash flow generation through better sales collection, going forward. Furthermore, post the recent rally in stock (up 33.7% in last 3 months), we see limited upside in the stock and continue to maintain our HOLD recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 415.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sobha Ltd

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.