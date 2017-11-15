App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 13, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold SKF India; target of Rs 1570: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on SKF India with a target price of Rs 1570 in its research report dated October 30, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on SKF India


SKF India’s 2QFY18 results beat expectations, as EBITDA grew 45% YoY due to a favourable sales mix (mfg goods at 63% vs. 56%) and lower overheads due to inventory reduction undertaken over the past few quarters. Net sales growth was largely in line with expectations at 4% YoY, but adjusting for GST-related changes, sales were up 6% YoY on a like-to-like basis. Barring wind energy, management remains confident of healthy growth in all other segments and maintains its guidance of doubling annual capex to INR 800mn-1,000mn by FY21 as capacity utilisation has reached 95%.


Outlook
Given expensive valuations of 27x FY19E and 25x FY20E EPS, we maintain HOLD with a TP of INR 1,570, based on 25x Sep’19E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations #SKF India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.