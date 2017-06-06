App
Jun 06, 2017 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Simplex Infrastructure; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Simplex Infrastructure with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated June 05, 2017.

Hold Simplex Infrastructure; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Simplex Infrastructure


SIL has seen robust order inflows worth Rs 8117 crore in FY17, taking its order book to Rs 16518 crore, 2.9x order book to bill ratio, providing strong revenue visibility over the next few years. Additionally, the company is L-1 bidder for orders worth Rs 558 crore. Furthermore, of these order inflows, SIL received orders worth Rs 4200 crore in Q4FY17 largely driven by power division.


Outlook


We have rolled over valuation to FY19E. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 480/share. We value its EPC business at Rs 460/share (at 6.5x FY19E EV/EBITDA), oil rigs business at Rs 7.4/ share and BOT road projects at Rs 12.7/ share (at 0.7x P/BV).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

