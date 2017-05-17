App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Siemens; target of Rs 1322: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Siemens with a target price of Rs 1322 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Hold Siemens; target of Rs 1322: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Siemens


Siemens (SIEM) reported 25%/21% YoY surge in Q2/H1FY17 revenues, led by large orders in power T&D and oil & gas. SIEM reported strong 96%/45% YoY growth in Q2/H1FY17 orders. However, PAT came below estimates on poor gross margins (down 400bps YoY).


Outlook


We estimate 19% earnings CAGR over FY16-18 with RoE profile of 12%. At CMP, the stock trades at 55x FY18E PE. We upgrade to ‘HOLD/SP’ from ‘REDUCE/SP’ with TP of INR 1,322 (based on 55x FY18E PE), given robust order book growth outlook.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations #Siemens

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.