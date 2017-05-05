App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 05, 2017 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1130: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Shriram Transport Finance with a target price of Rs 1130 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Hold Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1130: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Shriram Transport Finance


SHTF reported a weak Q4FY17 marked by de-growth in disbursement leading to muted AUM growth, significant pressure on margin and sharp deterioration in asset quality (change in DPD). PAT at Rs 1.5 bn (up 4.1% YoY) was lower than estimates despite reporting an in-line operating profit.


Outlook


Further, transition to 90 dpd by FY18 will add to challenges due to higher interest reversals. We roll forward our multiple to FY19E and value SHTF at 2.2x FY19E P/ABV to arrive at TP of Rs 1,130. At CMP of Rs 1,041, the stock trades at 2.3/2.0x FY18E/FY19E P/ABV of Rs 461/Rs 519, respectively.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Hold #Recommendations #Shriram Transport Finance

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.