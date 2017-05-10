App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 10, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Shoppers Stop with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Hold Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Shoppers Stop


SSL’s departmental store registered subdued topline growth of 3% YoY to Rs 910.3 crore vs. Rs 882.5 crore in Q4FY16. This was mainly on account of negative LTL sales growth of 1.1% and 3.3% decline in LTL volume growth (negative LTL sales growth for the first time since FY12).


Outlook


We would watch the progress on the recent initiatives that will be undertaken by the company. Hence, we have a HOLD recommendation on SSL with a target price of Rs 350 (SOTP based – 0.7x (departmental format) and 0.6x (HyperCity format) FY19E EV/sales).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shoppers Stop

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.