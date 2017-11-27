Hold Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 696: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Repco Home Finance with a target price of Rs 696 in its research report dated November 20, 2017.
Centrum's research report on Repco Home Finance
Repco Home Finance reported better growth in Q2FY18 along with decline in NPAs. Loan book growth of 10% along with gross and net NPAs declining 57bps QoQ to 3.40% and 71bps QoQ to 1.90%, resulted in healthy net profit growth of 22.3%. The cost-income ratio (CI%) declined 128bps YoY to 15.0%, thus boosting pre-provisioning profit – up 21%.
Outlook
we maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs696 valuing it at 3x it’s FY19E ABV.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.