Hold Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 696: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Repco Home Finance

Repco Home Finance reported better growth in Q2FY18 along with decline in NPAs. Loan book growth of 10% along with gross and net NPAs declining 57bps QoQ to 3.40% and 71bps QoQ to 1.90%, resulted in healthy net profit growth of 22.3%. The cost-income ratio (CI%) declined 128bps YoY to 15.0%, thus boosting pre-provisioning profit – up 21%.

Outlook

we maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs696 valuing it at 3x it’s FY19E ABV.

