Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "Technically Reliance Infrastructure is weakening. I would suggest the investor should not be holding it if it were to fall below Rs 540, so Rs 540 is a stoploss and continue as for now."

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 635.35 and 52-week low Rs 489.50 on 09 September, 2016 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.