App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 19, 2017 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Reliance Defence & Engineering; target of Rs 68: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Reliance Defence & Engineering with a target price of Rs 68 in its research report dated April 13, 2017.

Hold Reliance Defence & Engineering; target of Rs 68: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Reliance Defence & Engineering

Though there were several announcements of platform/equipment approvals from the ‘Defence Acquisition Council’, the same is not translating into order inflows for defence companies (except DPSUs). Thus, the wait for players like RDEL is only getting longer. In Q4FY17, RDEL secured a contract of Rs 916 crore (MOD) for design and construction of 14 fast patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard.

Outlook

We remain cautious for now and value the stock at 3.1x P/BV, arriving at target price of Rs 68. We have a HOLD recommendation on the company.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Reliance Defence and Engineering

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.