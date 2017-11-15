App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 13, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 827: SPA Securities

SPA Securities recommended hold rating on Ramkrishna Forgings with a target price of Rs 827 in its research report dated November 01, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SPA Securities's report on Ramkrishna Forgings


Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. (RKFL) reported net sales of INR 3333 mn in 2Q FY18 (114.1% jump over INR 1557 mn YoY) and a PAT of INR 235 mn (loss of INR 50 mn YoY) on the back of pickup in both domestic export volume and improved realizations. EBITDAM has improved by 164.5 bps YoY despite delay in passing of increased RM cost to the clients. RM cost as % of sales increased by 1618 bps. Employee expenses as % of sales declined 564 bps YoY on the back of positive operating leverage. Results are largely in line with our estimates. At CMP of INR 748 the stock is trading at 8.4x its FY19E EBITDA.


Outlook
We recommend HOLD with a TP of INR 827 in 18 months, at an EV/EBIDTA of 9x FY19E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #Ramkrishna Forgings #Recommendations #SPA Securities

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.