Hold Rallis India; target of Rs 245: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Rallis India

Domestic business saw healthy traction with volumes growing at 14% YoY. International business’ performance was steady with 31% share in total revenue (flat YoY). The management is bullish on its Non Pesticides Portfolio (NPP), and aims to increase its share to 40% (vs. 31% currently) over the next few years.

Outlook

We remain negative on Rallis due to issues like (a) generic-concentrated portfolio and lack of new product launches, (b) weakening ties with MNCs, and (c) street’s high expectations in CSM and seeds business not coming. Valuations at 10-15% discount to peers reflect concerns. We rollover our TP to FY19 at Rs 245 (Rs 220 earlier). Maintain HOLD.

