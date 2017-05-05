App
May 05, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Rallis India; target of Rs 245: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Rallis India with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Hold Rallis India; target of Rs 245: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Rallis India


Domestic business saw healthy traction with volumes growing at 14% YoY. International business’ performance was steady with 31% share in total revenue (flat YoY). The management is bullish on its Non Pesticides Portfolio (NPP), and aims to increase its share to 40% (vs. 31% currently) over the next few years.


Outlook


We remain negative on Rallis due to issues like (a) generic-concentrated portfolio and lack of new product launches, (b) weakening ties with MNCs, and (c) street’s high expectations in CSM and seeds business not coming. Valuations at 10-15% discount to peers reflect concerns. We rollover our TP to FY19 at Rs 245 (Rs 220 earlier). Maintain HOLD.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Hold #Rallis India #Recommendations

