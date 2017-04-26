App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Rallis India; target of Rs 233: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Rallis India with a target price of Rs 233 in its research report dated April 25, 2017.

Hold Rallis India; target of Rs 233: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Rallis India

Rallis’ Q4FY17 revenue at INR3.5bn fell 1% YoY (9% below estimate). In Q3FY17 as well, growth had come in at only 7% YoY (H1FY17: 15%). Overall, for FY17, revenue jumped 10% YoY with exports contributing 31% to total revenue. The exports division performed better than the domestic business this year.

Outlook

With growth faltering for second consecutive quarter and new launches failing to gain traction, we continue to remain cautious. We maintain our target P/E at 18.0x yielding target price of INR 233. Maintain ‘HOLD’.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Rallis India #Recommendations

