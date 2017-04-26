Hold Rallis India; target of Rs 233: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Rallis India

Rallis’ Q4FY17 revenue at INR3.5bn fell 1% YoY (9% below estimate). In Q3FY17 as well, growth had come in at only 7% YoY (H1FY17: 15%). Overall, for FY17, revenue jumped 10% YoY with exports contributing 31% to total revenue. The exports division performed better than the domestic business this year.

Outlook

With growth faltering for second consecutive quarter and new launches failing to gain traction, we continue to remain cautious. We maintain our target P/E at 18.0x yielding target price of INR 233. Maintain ‘HOLD’.

