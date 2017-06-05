Hold Quess Corp; target of Rs 820: Axis Direct
Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Quess Corp with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.
Axis Direct's research report on Quess Corp
Quess concluded FY17 with gross sales of Rs 41 bn, driven by strong organic growth of 21% YoY. EBITDA margin expanded 100 bps YoY to 5.7%. PAT at Rs 1.13 bn, up 40% YoY. Positive FCF of Rs 330 mn or 30% of PAT should allay investor concerns.
Outlook
Retain est. and TP of Rs 820 (35x FY19 EPS); revise rating to HOLD. Over a 3 year horizon, we believe the stock still remains a compelling investment as numbers (FY19 onwards) do not factor in incremental upside from acquisitions which remain fundamental to business model.
