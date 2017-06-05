App
Jun 05, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Quess Corp; target of Rs 820: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Quess Corp with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Hold Quess Corp; target of Rs 820: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Quess Corp


Quess concluded FY17 with gross sales of Rs 41 bn, driven by strong organic growth of 21% YoY. EBITDA margin expanded 100 bps YoY to 5.7%. PAT at Rs 1.13 bn, up 40% YoY. Positive FCF of Rs 330 mn or 30% of PAT should allay investor concerns.


Outlook


Retain est. and TP of Rs 820 (35x FY19 EPS); revise rating to HOLD. Over a 3 year horizon, we believe the stock still remains a compelling investment as numbers (FY19 onwards) do not factor in incremental upside from acquisitions which remain fundamental to business model.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Axis Direct #Hold #Quess Corp #Recommendations

