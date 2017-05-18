Hold Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Punjab National Bank

PNB had highest RoA, RoE among PSU banks in FY08-10. However, it took a huge knock as deteriorating asset quality led to elevated provisioning, loss of net interest income. Despite gradual growth in business, core earnings stayed weak led by higher slippage.

Outlook

Though we expect slippages to moderate ahead, uncertainty looms in near term on slippages from watchlist and RA book. Hence, we maintain our target price at Rs 160, valuing standalone bank at 1.6x FY19E ABV and housing finance subsidiary at 2x FY19E ABV. With the recent run-up in stock price, we downgrade our rating to HOLD.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.