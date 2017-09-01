App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 01, 2017 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Power Mech Projects; target of Rs 578: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities is bullish on Power Mech Projects has recommended Hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 578 in its research report dated August 24, 2017

Hold Power Mech Projects; target of Rs 578: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on Power Mech Projects

Power Mech Projects (PMPL) has delivered a healthy performance in 1QFY18 with its consolidated revenue growing by 10.0% YoY to Rs3.58bn owing to continued strong growth in Civil & Other Works segment. However, revenues from Erection Testing & Commissioning (ETC) segment declined by 17.97% YoY to Rs1.44bn due to slowdown in domestic thermal power capacity addition. We believe that dominant position in power EPC business, impressive order book and superior execution capability will drive PMPL’s profitability, going forward.

Outlook

Hence, we change our recommendation to HOLD with an upwardly revised Target Price of Rs 578 (from Rs 565 earlier) based on multiple of 9x P/E of FY19E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #Power Mech Projects #Recommendations #Reliance Securities

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.