May 11, 2017 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 11, 2017 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 431 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Hold Petronet LNG; target of Rs 431: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Petronet LNG


Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported robust Q4FY17 operational performance with EBITDA at INR7bn (up 16% QoQ, 42% YoY) surpassing estimate by 14%. While overall volumes, at 3.5MMT, came broadly in line, the surge in trading margin led to earnings beat. Dahej terminal’s utilisation, as expected, fell to 91% from 96% in Q3FY17.


Outlook


While LNG demand will remain robust, we estimate earnings growth to moderate—12% EPS CAGR over FY17-19—given lower capacity addition. Moreover, rising competitive intensity could pose risk to regas margin in the long term. Ergo, we maintain ‘HOLD’ with target price of INR 431.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Petronet LNG #Recommendations

