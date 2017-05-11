Hold Petronet LNG; target of Rs 431: Edelweiss
Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 431 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Petronet LNG
Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported robust Q4FY17 operational performance with EBITDA at INR7bn (up 16% QoQ, 42% YoY) surpassing estimate by 14%. While overall volumes, at 3.5MMT, came broadly in line, the surge in trading margin led to earnings beat. Dahej terminal’s utilisation, as expected, fell to 91% from 96% in Q3FY17.
Outlook
While LNG demand will remain robust, we estimate earnings growth to moderate—12% EPS CAGR over FY17-19—given lower capacity addition. Moreover, rising competitive intensity could pose risk to regas margin in the long term. Ergo, we maintain ‘HOLD’ with target price of INR 431.
