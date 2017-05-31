App
May 31, 2017 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NRB Bearings; target of Rs 123: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NRB Bearings with a target price of Rs 123 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Hold NRB Bearings; target of Rs 123: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on NRB Bearings


NRB Bearings reported weak operating numbers for Q4FY17. Though topline and bottomline numbers came in line with our estimates, EBITDA came in significantly below our estimates due to a sharp increase of 105.9% in other expenses. Thus, absolute EBITDA witnessed a drop of 12.6% YoY.


Outlook


With moderate capex of Rs 50 crore in FY18E-19E, we believe NRB is well placed to capitalise on the next phase of growth. We continue to value the company at 19x FY19E EPS of Rs 6.5 to arrive at a target price to Rs 123. We continue to recommend HOLD on the company.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

