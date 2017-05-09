App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NMDC; target of Rs 130: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on NMDC with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated May 08, 2017.

Hold NMDC; target of Rs 130: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on NMDC


NMDC’s sales volume spiked 40% YoY (up 8% MoM) to 3.6mt, mainly led by high off take by major clients outside Chattisgarh. Procurement by major players from outside the state, such as, JSW Steel and RINL was up 27% MoM to 276 rakes. In April 2017, JSW Steel procured 3x higher rakes MoM (66 versus 21), while RINL sourced 163 rakes (versus 126 in March 2017).


Outlook


We believe, the sharp fall in global iron ore prices is likely to pressurise volumes and realisations. At CMP, the stock trades at 6.5x FY19E EBITDA, which is in line with global peers, but at the higher end of its past 7-months’ trading range. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with a target price of INR 130.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Edelweiss #Hold #NMDC #Recommendations

