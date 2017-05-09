Hold NMDC; target of Rs 130: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on NMDC

NMDC’s sales volume spiked 40% YoY (up 8% MoM) to 3.6mt, mainly led by high off take by major clients outside Chattisgarh. Procurement by major players from outside the state, such as, JSW Steel and RINL was up 27% MoM to 276 rakes. In April 2017, JSW Steel procured 3x higher rakes MoM (66 versus 21), while RINL sourced 163 rakes (versus 126 in March 2017).

Outlook

We believe, the sharp fall in global iron ore prices is likely to pressurise volumes and realisations. At CMP, the stock trades at 6.5x FY19E EBITDA, which is in line with global peers, but at the higher end of its past 7-months’ trading range. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with a target price of INR 130.

