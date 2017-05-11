App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 520: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NIIT Technologies with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Hold NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 520: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on NIIT Technologies


NTL’s US$ revenues increased 7.4% QoQ to $110.3 million above our expectation of $107.7 million owing to robust growth in US and GIS business. Growth was broad-based driven by insurance and BFS verticals while among geography, Rest of world and US led. The management expects good traction in BFSI, going ahead, while it anticipates softness in travel & transportation business owing to certain client specific issues.


Outlook


However, sustenance of an improving margin trajectory is to be watched out for. Hence, we now expect its rupee revenue, PAT to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%, 9.9% respectively, in FY17-19E. We roll over valuation to FY19E and value NTL at Rs 520/share (at 10x its FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #NIIT Technologies #Recommendations

