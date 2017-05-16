App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 16, 2017 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Nestle; target of Rs 7276: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Nestle with a target price of Rs 7276 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Hold Nestle; target of Rs 7276: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Nestle


This coupled with Nestle India’s growth-focused approach to regain lost ground in categories like coffee and ketchup is positive. Likely entry in 5 new categories—Nespresso (coffee machine), Dolce Gusto (coffee capsule system), pet care, healthcare and skincare—will also be keenly watched.


Outlook


We estimate 17% EPS CAGR over CY16-18. At CMP, the stock is trading at 49.4x CY17E and 38.1x CY18E. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with target price of INR 7,276.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Nestle #Recommendations

