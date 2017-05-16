Hold Nestle; target of Rs 7276: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Nestle

This coupled with Nestle India’s growth-focused approach to regain lost ground in categories like coffee and ketchup is positive. Likely entry in 5 new categories—Nespresso (coffee machine), Dolce Gusto (coffee capsule system), pet care, healthcare and skincare—will also be keenly watched.

Outlook

We estimate 17% EPS CAGR over CY16-18. At CMP, the stock is trading at 49.4x CY17E and 38.1x CY18E. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with target price of INR 7,276.

