App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 29, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Nestle; target of Rs 7039: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Nestle has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7039 in its research report dated August 28, 2017

Hold Nestle; target of Rs 7039: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Nestle

Towards double digit growth (volume led), it is strengthening positioning of existing brands, enhancing penetration and is in quest of constant innovation and renovation (43 launches over Jan 2016-May 2017). GST transition has been smooth with sales and billing starting right from Day 1. Going ahead, Nestle will emerge one of the key beneficiaries of the pickup in urban demand (~75% salience). Maintain ‘HOLD’.

Outlook

we raise CY18E PE multiple to 45x (42x earlier) and arrive at TP of INR7,039 (earlier INR6,902). At CMP, the stock is trading at 42.2x CY18E. Maintain ‘HOLD/SP’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Nestle #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.