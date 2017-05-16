App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 16, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Nestle India; target of Rs 7075: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended hold rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 7075 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Hold Nestle India; target of Rs 7075: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Nestle India


Nestle India Ltd declared its Q1CY17 results with INR of 25919.0 Mn with growth of 9.5% yoy and 9.8% qoq due to increase in volume more than price. EBIDTA stood at INR 5251.0Mn with de-growth of 4.1% yoy and growth of 6.9% qoq. EBIDTA margin for the quarter remained low at 20.3% down by 288 bps yoy and 56 bps qoq.


Outlook


Nestle India Ltd would gear up through its volumes and innovative products launches across segment. We expect revenue growth of 10-12% in CY17E & CY18E. The stock is currently trading at an EPS of 172.6 its CY18E. We recommend a ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock with a target price of INR 7075, giving an upside potential of 3.7%.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hold #KR Choksey #Nestle India #Recommendations

