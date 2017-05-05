Hold NBCC; target of Rs 223: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on NBCC

HSCL’s operations were earlier chequered due to muted revenue growth, low operating margins and net losses. The company was also burdened by INR20bn of debt. However, post restructuring by the Government of India (GoI) and acquisition by NBCC, it is now a debt free company.

Outlook

With the Delhi redevelopment projects getting launched, we expect NBCC’s execution to gather pace going ahead. Robust revenue visibility (>8x FY17E revenues), cash-rich balance sheet and healthy return ratios are key positives for NBCC. We maintain ‘HOLD’ with a target price of INR223, based on 33x FY19E EPS.

