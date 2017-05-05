App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 05, 2017 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NBCC; target of Rs 223: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on NBCC with a target price of Rs 223 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Hold NBCC; target of Rs 223: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on NBCC


HSCL’s operations were earlier chequered due to muted revenue growth, low operating margins and net losses. The company was also burdened by INR20bn of debt. However, post restructuring by the Government of India (GoI) and acquisition by NBCC, it is now a debt free company.


Outlook


With the Delhi redevelopment projects getting launched, we expect NBCC’s execution to gather pace going ahead. Robust revenue visibility (>8x FY17E revenues), cash-rich balance sheet and healthy return ratios are key positives for NBCC. We maintain ‘HOLD’ with a target price of INR223, based on 33x FY19E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #NBCC #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.