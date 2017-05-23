App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Motherson Sumi with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Hold Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Motherson Sumi


MSL’s European subsidiaries (SMR + SMP) posted a strong operating performance. EBITDA margins of SMR improved from >5% in FY12 to 10.9% in FY17 while SMP’s margins improved from 2% in FY12 to 7.3% in FY17. MSL may face some pressure on margins largely due to start-up cost in the medium term.


Outlook


MSL’s competence in turning around businesses is evident from the success of SMR and SMP. The management’s strong focus on RoCE augurs well for its performance. We remain positive on the long term perspective. We value MSL on an SOTP basis with a target price of Rs 450 and maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Motherson Sumi #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.