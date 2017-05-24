App
May 24, 2017 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Motherson Sumi Systems; target of Rs 417: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Motherson Sumi Systems with a target price of Rs 417 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Motherson Sumi Systems


Motherson Sumi’s (MSS) Q4FY17 consolidated EBITDA, at INR 12.4bn (up 25% YoY), was in line with our and Street’s estimates. India business revenue outlook continues to improve led by increasing share of business from key clients and rising content. BS-VI transition in 2020 should aid wiring harness business.


Outlook


For SMR and SMP, we forecast revenue CAGR of 14% each and estimate consolidated EPS CAGR of 33% over FY17-19 with 26% RoE. We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’ with TP of INR 417 (India business 25x, SMR/SMP 15x FY19E PER). We have also valued PKC at INR 30 (0.7x EV/sales). At CMP, the stock trades at 21.4x FY19E PER.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

